Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Update

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the April 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, Director Gerald Hellerman bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $82,824.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,607.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPE. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $14,633,000. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 289,929 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 42,067 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 69,905 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.41. 14,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,419. Special Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $16.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

