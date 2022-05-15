Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the April 15th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sphere 3D by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D in the third quarter valued at $113,000. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere 3D stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.23. Sphere 3D has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Sphere 3D ( NASDAQ:ANY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 464.76%.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage.

