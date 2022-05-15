Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives $73.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.14.

SR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Spire from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,662.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,621 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,524,000 after purchasing an additional 498,156 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 48,001.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after buying an additional 489,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,396,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,824,000 after buying an additional 336,825 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SR opened at $74.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $79.24.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. Spire had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $880.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Spire will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

