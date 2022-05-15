Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $98,662.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,121,000 after purchasing an additional 237,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,037,000 after purchasing an additional 106,938 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,958,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,348,000 after purchasing an additional 55,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Spire by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,679,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,678,000 after purchasing an additional 39,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,882,000 after purchasing an additional 274,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. Spire has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $79.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average of $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. Spire had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $880.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

