Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Short Interest Up 51.7% in April

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 525,000 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the April 15th total of 346,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,657,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of SRUUF opened at 11.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 14.01. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a 12 month low of 7.50 and a 12 month high of 16.65.
