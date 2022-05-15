Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT) Short Interest Down 54.9% in April

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,800 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the April 15th total of 776,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:SWT traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $76.27. The company had a trading volume of 33,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,735. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $74.71 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $1.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 511,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

