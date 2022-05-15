Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,300 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 1,681,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,603.0 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Shares of STAEF remained flat at $$16.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45. Stanley Electric has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $28.69.
Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, sells, and import/export of automotive and other light bulbs. It operates through Automotive Equipment, Electronic Components, and Applied Electronic Products segments. The Automotive Equipment Business segment offers LED, HID, and halogen headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, and fog lamps; and automotive LED and light bulbs, etc.
