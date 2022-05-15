Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the April 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Steel Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Steel Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Steel Partners by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPLP. StockNews.com downgraded Steel Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Steel Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Steel Partners stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. Steel Partners has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.70. The company has a market cap of $875.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.70.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $431.86 million during the quarter.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

