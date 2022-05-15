Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Update

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the April 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 29,439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EDI opened at $5.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $9.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.84%.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

