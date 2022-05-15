StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Announces Earnings Results

StoneMor (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $80.98 million for the quarter.

STON stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 154,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,149. StoneMor has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $279.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STON. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of StoneMor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

