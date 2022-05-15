Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Short Interest Down 27.9% in April

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 376,800 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the April 15th total of 522,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,256.0 days.
SMMCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins lowered their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.
Shares of SMMCF opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $19.38.
Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMMCF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.