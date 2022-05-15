Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Short Interest Update

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 376,800 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the April 15th total of 522,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,256.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMMCF shares. Desjardins reduced their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.