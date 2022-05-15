Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Short Interest Update

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 376,800 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the April 15th total of 522,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,256.0 days.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMMCF shares. Desjardins reduced their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.
Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $19.38.
Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.
