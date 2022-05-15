Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Lowered to C$67.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its price target reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $47.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $46.23 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average is $54.52.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 149.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

