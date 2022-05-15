SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Down 32.5% in April

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,600 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the April 15th total of 518,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SuperCom in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93.

SuperCom ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SuperCom will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

