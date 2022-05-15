Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Update

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the April 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.8 days.

OTCMKTS SYZLF opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43. Sylogist has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $12.82.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

