Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Update

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 544,900 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the April 15th total of 805,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on TNEYF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.