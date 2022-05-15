Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the April 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,872 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,156,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,672,136,000 after acquiring an additional 196,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,850,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,879,000 after acquiring an additional 178,633 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,720,000 after acquiring an additional 318,148 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,546,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,751,000 after acquiring an additional 286,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,190,000 after acquiring an additional 72,516 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.89 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average is $62.57. Targa Resources has a one year low of $37.13 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.69). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. TheStreet lowered Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

