TD Securities Lowers Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$10.50

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on Bird Construction and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.92.

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$7.61 and a 1 year high of C$10.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$424.19 million and a PE ratio of 9.84.

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$627.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

