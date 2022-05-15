TD Securities Lowers Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$10.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins cut shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.44.

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$9.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.32. The stock has a market cap of C$989.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$9.08 and a 52-week high of C$16.45.

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$982.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

