TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get TechTarget alerts:

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $69.22 on Friday. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $56.83 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 407.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average of $84.08.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.33 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that TechTarget will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $372,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TechTarget by 36.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TechTarget by 77.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TechTarget by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 820.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile (Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.