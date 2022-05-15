Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) PT Raised to €5.20 at Morgan Stanley

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €4.80 ($5.05) to €5.20 ($5.47) in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

TEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.42) to €4.00 ($4.21) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.53) to €4.10 ($4.32) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.52.

Get Telefónica alerts:

TEF opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 6.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. FMR LLC increased its stake in Telefónica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 225,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefónica (Get Rating)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.