Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

Several analysts have commented on TELNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Telenor ASA from 130.00 to 120.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Telenor ASA stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4647 per share. This represents a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

Telenor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.