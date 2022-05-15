Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TLPFY. Societe Generale raised Teleperformance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Teleperformance to €425.00 ($447.37) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.50.

TLPFY stock traded up $4.45 on Friday, reaching $163.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,631. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.05 and its 200 day moving average is $193.70. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $157.31 and a 1 year high of $229.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $1.4896 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated business services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services. It offers customer care, technical support, digital platform, consulting, customer acquisition, and data analysis services.

