Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TLPFY. Societe Generale raised Teleperformance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Teleperformance to €425.00 ($447.37) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.50.
TLPFY stock traded up $4.45 on Friday, reaching $163.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,631. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.05 and its 200 day moving average is $193.70. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $157.31 and a 1 year high of $229.47.
About Teleperformance (Get Rating)
Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated business services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services. It offers customer care, technical support, digital platform, consulting, customer acquisition, and data analysis services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teleperformance (TLPFY)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.