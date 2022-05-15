TeraGo (OTC:TRAGF) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

TeraGo (OTC:TRAGF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTC:TRAGF opened at $4.36 on Friday. TeraGo has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $4.82.
