TeraGo (OTC:TRAGF) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

TeraGo (OTC:TRAGF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTC:TRAGF opened at $4.36 on Friday. TeraGo has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $4.82.

Get TeraGo alerts:

TeraGo Company Profile (Get Rating)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.