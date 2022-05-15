Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,774,400 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the April 15th total of 5,337,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37,744.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TERRF opened at $8.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TERRF shares. Citigroup cut Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

