Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the April 15th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Texas Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

