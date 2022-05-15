Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,600 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the April 15th total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,986.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGSNF opened at $15.76 on Friday. Tgs Asa has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $15.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78.

Get Tgs Asa alerts:

About Tgs Asa (Get Rating)

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.