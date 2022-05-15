The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Analysts expect that The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) will post $2.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AES’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.41 billion. AES reported sales of $2.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AES will report full-year sales of $11.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $11.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AES.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.69.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AES has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. AES’s payout ratio is -233.33%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in AES by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AES by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of AES by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of AES by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

