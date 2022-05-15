The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Short Interest Down 27.2% in April

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,020,000 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the April 15th total of 19,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 481,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 50,868 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.66.

BNS opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The company has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.38.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.7884 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

