The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on CC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In related news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 14,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $581,495.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $807,201.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,543,375.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,023,963. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Chemours by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Chemours by 63.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Chemours by 0.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 5.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

CC opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.19. Chemours has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

