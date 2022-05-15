The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Down 58.8% in April

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CRCW stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. Crypto has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83.
Crypto Company Profile (Get Rating)
