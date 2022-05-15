The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Down 58.8% in April

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CRCW stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. Crypto has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83.

Crypto Company Profile

The Crypto Company, through its subsidiaries, provides consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The company is based in Malibu, California.

