The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Short Interest Down 32.0% in April

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 52,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 28,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SZC traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,571. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $50.94.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

