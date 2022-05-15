The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Update

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
The European Equity Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,693. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88. The European Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $12.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
About The European Equity Fund (Get Rating)
The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
