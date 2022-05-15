The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLU opened at $16.70 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $23.99.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.