The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 535,800 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the April 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Shares of GUT stock remained flat at $$7.03 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 129,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,717. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $8.36.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
About The Gabelli Utility Trust (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.