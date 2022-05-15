The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 535,800 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the April 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of GUT stock remained flat at $$7.03 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 129,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,717. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $8.36.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 959,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 871,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 232,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares during the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.