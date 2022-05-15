The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Consumer Edge raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Cfra decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 735,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,318,000 after acquiring an additional 45,965 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth $419,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,063,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,392,000 after acquiring an additional 167,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 479.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 74,981 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAIN opened at $27.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.70. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.57 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

