The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $386.64.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $296.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $280.63 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $309.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.