The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the April 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IFN stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The India Fund has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $23.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48.

Get The India Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFN. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 27.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.