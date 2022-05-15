The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the April 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
IFN stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The India Fund has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $23.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
The India Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
