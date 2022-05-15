The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the April 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $18,744,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 31.7% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 16,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 121,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 22,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,319,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after buying an additional 26,858 shares during the last quarter. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

NYSE MXF opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27. The Mexico Fund has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $16.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

About The Mexico Fund (Get Rating)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.