The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Up 55.0% in April

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the April 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSE HYB opened at $7.29 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 8.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

About The New America High Income Fund (Get Rating)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.