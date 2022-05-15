The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the April 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW opened at $273.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Several research firms have commented on SHW. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.50.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

