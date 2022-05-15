The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $73.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Southern has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.22%.

In other Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,081,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,597,880.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,516 shares of company stock worth $24,720,479 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

