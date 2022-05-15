The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Short Interest Update

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 517,200 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the April 15th total of 355,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in The9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The9 by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in The9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The9 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCTY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,708. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. The9 has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $21.36.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily focuses on developing cryptocurrencies mining business. It also operates and develops proprietary or licensed online games, primarily mobile games and TV games. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

