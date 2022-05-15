Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) Short Interest Down 27.3% in April

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 19,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TINV stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. Tiga Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 22.0% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 872,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 157,479 shares during the period. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,841,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,679,000 after buying an additional 115,223 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

