TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Short Interest Down 27.3% in April

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the third quarter worth $102,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the third quarter worth $955,000. Omni Partners US LLC raised its holdings in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 3.0% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 281,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the third quarter worth $477,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TLGA opened at $9.81 on Friday. TLG Acquisition One has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

