Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Up 42.3% in April

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 671,500 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the April 15th total of 472,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 515,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

TOEYF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Toro Energy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

Toro Energy Company Profile

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

