Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Update

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,700 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the April 15th total of 3,060,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.4 days.

Shares of TRMLF stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.49. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $58.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $1.1687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 8.23%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.16.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$87.25 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.88.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

