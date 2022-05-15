Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Short Interest Update

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the April 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.98. 1,355,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,749. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $130.01 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.41.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.07.

About Trane Technologies (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.