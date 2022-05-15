Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Short Interest Up 105.9% in April

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE TCI traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $42.16. 5,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,718. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.21. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $364.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 12.4% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

