Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Short Interest Up 42.4% in April

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the April 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.7 days.

OTCMKTS:TRATF opened at $17.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23. Traton has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRATF shares. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Traton from €30.00 ($31.58) to €24.50 ($25.79) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Traton from €33.00 ($34.74) to €30.00 ($31.58) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Traton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Traton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

